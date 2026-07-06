The department of electronic communications announced on Monday it was in regular contact with Hellas Sat to resolve TV reception issues following Cyprus’ transition to the DVB-T2 digital broadcasting system.

The switch to the new terrestrial digital television network requires viewers to retune their television channels.

Households with older television sets that do not support DVB-T2 technology must purchase an external decoder to continue receiving broadcasts.

Consumers should consult retailers when buying a decoder to ensure compatibility with the new standard.

The department also said some television sets imported from Greece may require users to adjust the regional settings to another European country, as certain software versions do not automatically tune to the new transmission frequencies.

Support is available through the Hellas Sat call centre, which operates daily until 9pm at 22000737.

While the department acknowledged that high call volumes have caused delays, it stated that Hellas Sat is committed to contacting anyone whose call could not be answered immediately.

Authorities have also identified instances where reception problems originate from household antenna systems or internal wiring rather than the network itself.

Hellas Sat has promised to provide technical assistance in these cases.

The department described the move to DVB-T2 as a significant technological upgrade, saying Cyprus was among the last European countries to adopt high-definition television broadcasting.

It explained that the transition was necessary because the previous provider’s licence had expired, and its transmission system did not support HD broadcasts.

Officials added that the changeover followed a three-month period of parallel broadcasting on both the old and new networks, along with a public information campaign to assist viewers in preparing for the switch.

The department will continue to monitor the rollout closely until all outstanding issues are resolved.