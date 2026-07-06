Travellers should avoid bringing plants, seeds and plant products into Cyprus, as they could introduce harmful pests and diseases that threaten the island’s environment and agriculture, the agriculture department warned on Monday.

Even one plant or packet of seeds as a souvenir may carry insects, fungi, or bacteria not found in Cyprus, endangering crops, wildlife and the economy, it said.

The warning coincides with Cyprus’s participation in the final year of the European #PlantHealth4Life campaign, led by the European Commission and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), with the participation of 33 countries.

The campaign aims to raise awareness regarding the importance of protecting plant health through responsible daily choices.

The department said imported plants could harbour pests, such as the red palm weevil, which has already caused widespread damage to palm trees on the island.

They may also carry pathogens that threaten olive trees, vineyards and citrus crops.

Officials warned that the spread of such organisms could seriously harm the environment and economy, damaging ecosystems and farmers’ incomes.

The department advised the public to seek guidance before transporting plants or seeds from abroad, avoid carrying uncertified plant products, inspect plants for disease or infestation, and report anything suspicious to the authorities.

“Cyprus, with its small size and sensitive flora, is particularly vulnerable to harmful organisms,” the department stated, emphasising that protecting the island’s natural heritage requires everyone’s cooperation.

Senior product inspection officer Dr Anthemis Melifronidou-Pantelidou highlighted the campaign’s focus on public awareness, stressing that “through responsible daily choices, we can all help protect plants, the environment and our future.”