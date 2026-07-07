Across Europe, entrepreneurship continues to attract significant political, academic and commercial attention. Governments have introduced startup incentives, universities have expanded entrepreneurship programmes and private investors continue supporting innovative businesses. Yet an important question deserves greater attention.

Is creating more businesses enough?

The long-term strength of an economy depends not simply on how many companies are incorporated, but on how many develop into sustainable organisations capable of creating employment, attracting investment and contributing to long-term economic growth.

As artificial intelligence accelerates business creation, institutional trust and corporate transparency are becoming increasingly important foundations for entrepreneurial success.

Europe continues to encourage entrepreneurship

Across the European Union, policymakers continue encouraging innovation, digital transformation and business creation. Cyprus reflects this wider trend. The latest Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Cyprus Report found that 40.2% of adults believe there are good opportunities to start a business, while 59.9% believe they have the knowledge and skills needed to do so. Around 24.1% expect to start a business within the next three years, exceeding the European average.



These figures demonstrate that entrepreneurial ambition remains strong. However, the same research highlights ongoing structural challenges, including access to finance, entrepreneurship education and broader business support.

Business formation is only the first step

Starting a business is an important milestone. Building one that survives changing markets, attracts customers and earns commercial trust is considerably more challenging. Successful businesses depend upon more than innovative ideas.

They also require

transparent governance;

recognised legal identity;

reliable corporate information;

regulatory certainty; and

long-term strategic planning.

These institutional foundations receive far less public attention than funding announcements or startup valuations, yet they influence commercial success throughout a company’s lifecycle.

Why corporate transparency matters

Every commercial relationship begins with an assessment of confidence. Customers evaluate whether a business appears credible. Banks verify organisations before providing financial services. Suppliers assess commercial risk before extending credit. Investors examine ownership structures before committing capital. Reliable business registration systems reduce uncertainty by making corporate information transparent and accessible. From an economic perspective, this reduces information asymmetry and improves the efficiency of commercial markets. Institutional trust therefore becomes an economic asset rather than simply a regulatory objective.

Lessons from the United Kingdom

Recent developments in the United Kingdom illustrate how governments are strengthening confidence in business information. According to Companies House, 801,871 companies were incorporated during the financial year ending 31 March 2025, bringing the UK register to approximately 5.43 million companies. At the same time, implementation of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) has introduced enhanced identity verification requirements and expanded Companies House’s powers to improve the integrity of corporate information.



These reforms demonstrate a broader policy shift. Rather than serving solely as administrative registers, modern company registries increasingly contribute to economic resilience by improving confidence in publicly available business information.

Artificial intelligence is changing how businesses earn trust

Artificial intelligence is influencing entrepreneurship far beyond automation. Business buyers increasingly use AI-assisted research before selecting suppliers. Financial institutions continue expanding digital due diligence. Customers increasingly rely on AI-powered search tools when evaluating organisations. As these technologies become more capable, businesses with transparent, accurate and consistent corporate information gain an important advantage. AI may transform how information is discovered. It does not reduce the importance of trustworthy information.

Industry perspective

The relationship between business formation and commercial confidence is becoming increasingly apparent to professionals working directly with entrepreneurs across international markets.



According to UK company formation expert Robert Engeham, CEO of Your Company Formations Ltd: “Entrepreneurs naturally focus on products, customers and growth. Those priorities are essential, but sustainable businesses are also built on trusted foundations. Professional company formation and transparent corporate governance help establish credibility that supports commercial relationships throughout every stage of a company’s development.” Engeham believes Europe has an opportunity to strengthen its entrepreneurial ecosystem further. “Encouraging more businesses to start is important, but helping those businesses build long-term credibility may ultimately generate even greater economic value. Trust remains one of the most important competitive advantages any organisation can develop.”

Looking beyond startup numbers

Entrepreneurship is increasingly recognised as a long-term ecosystem rather than a single event. Business creation remains an important measure of economic confidence. Business sustainability is an equally important measure of economic resilience. As governments continue modernising business registration systems and entrepreneurs increasingly compete in AI-enabled markets, institutional trust is likely to become an even more valuable component of entrepreneurial success.

Conclusion

Europe has no shortage of entrepreneurial ambition. The challenge now is ensuring that ambitious founders are supported by institutions capable of reducing uncertainty and strengthening commercial confidence.



Innovation creates opportunity. Transparent governance creates trust. Together, they provide the conditions under which businesses are most likely to grow, attract investment and contribute to long-term economic prosperity.

References

Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Cyprus 2024–2025 – Cyprus demonstrates strong entrepreneurial intent but continues to face structural challenges including finance, education and business support.

Companies House – Annual Report and Accounts 2024–25 (801,871 incorporations; approximately 5.43 million registered companies).

UK Government – Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act implementation guidance.

OECD – SME and Entrepreneurship Outlook.

Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) – Global Entrepreneurship Report.

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