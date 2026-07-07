A 33-year-old was arrested overnight following Monday’s attempted armed robbery in Larnaca, in which the owner was injured after being hit on the head with a gun.

During a search of the suspect’s residence, the police found ammunition and evidence linked to the case.

The police also located the vehicle believed to have been used as a getaway car.

An arrest warrant has been issued against a second individual wanted in connection with the case.

Related Articles • Jewellery shop owner injured in attempted robbery in Larnaca

Larnaca police criminal investigation head George Charalambous said the car matching the description was found at 7pm at a block of flats in Larnaca.

The 33-year-old, who is a third national and the person responsible for the car, was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and carrying a firearm to incite terror.

The suspect will be taken before the Larnaca district court on Tuesday for a remand order.

On Monday morning, the 73-year-old jewellery shop owner was injured after resisting an attempted armed robbery in central Larnaca.

Charalambous said the police were notified at around 9am that a man had entered a jewellery store wearing a black motorcycle helmet, a black long-sleeved shirt and a food delivery company vest.

The suspect allegedly threatened the owner with a gun. In the struggle that ensued, the suspect hit the owner on the head, causing an injury that required stitches.

The police said the owner managed to force the suspect out of the shop before he escaped in a vehicle waiting outside.