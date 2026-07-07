The police have arrested a sixth suspect in connection with the shooting incident in central Larnaca on January 17, while two others are still at large, the police said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old man was referred to the Larnaca criminal court on Monday to be added to the indictment along with the five other accused, who have denied any involvement.

The six accused are aged 20, two 26, 32, 33 and 48.

The police are searching for two more aged 26 and 27.

The accused are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession and carrying a firearm, illegal possession of explosives, extortion, participation in a criminal organisation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The next hearing has been set for September 28.

The case is part of a broader investigation into violent incidents that took place in Larnaca city centre on January 17, during which gunshots were fired near a police station following a confrontation linked to alleged demands for protection money.