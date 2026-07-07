The welfare services are undergoing a “restructuring” making them more responsive to people’s needs, the government said on Tuesday, but skeptical MPs countered that the proof is in the pudding.

Briefing the House labour committee, Deputy Social Welfare Minister Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina spoke of an ongoing effort “to boost social cohesion, protect vulnerable groups and build a society of equal opportunity, inclusion and solidarity”.

She said the social welfare services are being restructured to make them “more modern and effective”.

Hadjistefanou-Papaellina cited the various bills being pushed forward concerning children under the custody and care of the social welfare services, the new adoptions law, and the new legislative framework governing the operation of nurseries, children’s carers and child protection services.

At the same time, the welfare benefits department is being beefed up and is transitioning to digital technology.

The deputy minister made special mention of a law passed this year regarding the inclusion and independent living of people with disabilities, calling it “an historic reform that radically changes the way we approach the rights of the disabled”.

The government is meanwhile striving to improve disability assessment processes, and expand employment opportunities and social integration.

“The Christodoulides administration and the deputy ministry of social welfare remain committed to implementing our commitments, aiming at a modern, effective and people-centred system of social protection that ensures no one gets left behind,” Hadjistefanou-Papaellinasaid to the media afterwards.

Opposition MPs though had their doubts.

Akel’s Giorgos Koukoumas said: “We’re waiting to see about the restructuring of the welfare services.”

The issue has been studied since 2019, he added.

Regarding people with disabilities, Koukoumas noted that Cyprus holds a low rank compared to other EU countries.

“We’re waiting for the new law passed by parliament, with all its drawbacks, to be implemented in practice and bring results,” he said.

“We can’t disregard the fact that disabled people themselves say that their real needs are far larger than the benefits approved by the government.”

Elam MP Linos Hadjigeorgiou took it in a different direction. He said his party asked the deputy minister about the welfare benefits given to non-EU nationals.

“The deputy ministry was not able to answer, since no distinctions are made. Every year some €200 million is spent on illegal migrants, and we are asking for the exact amount given in benefits and that it should immediately cease, especially to those who are here illegally.”