From rock climbing to exploring nature trails, rediscover how diverse Cyprus really is

Going on a weekend getaway no longer has to involve queuing at the airport, booking an expensive flight, or making months-long preparations.

Instead, more and more Cypriots are engaging in what travel experts call “darecations” and “micro adventures,” short trips that revolve around outdoor activities, physical challenges and exploring places within their own country.

From mountain biking and rock climbing to hiking, camping and nature based sports, outdoor adventure companies say they have observed increased interest from locals looking to take a break from routines and connect with nature.

According to founder of EcoTour Adventures Andreas Tsokkalides, this development has become especially noticeable in the last few years.

“Especially since the pandemic, I’ve seen the Cypriots for the first time trying to get to know their own country, but also many foreigners who reside permanently here.”

He says many are familiarising themselves with areas of the island that they never knew existed. “Now, apart from joining our tours, we meet the locals in many places that were unknown to them till recently, and I’m happy to see them exploring nature trails, the natural monuments, etc., and many bring their children, which is of course, great!”

At Adventure Mountain Park in Kyperounta, the same trend has been observed. “Over the last few years, we have seen a noticeable increase in Cypriots looking for outdoor experiences, particularly activities that can be enjoyed as a day trip or a weekend getaway,” says the team’s Jenny Schauroth.

According to the park, visitors are increasingly interested in adventures as opposed to simply visiting a destination.

“Many locals are discovering that adventure, beautiful landscapes, and memorable experiences do not necessarily require travelling abroad”.

For many, it is not just about engaging in an activity but more about being able to get away from the stress of everyday life. Adventure Mountain Park says that visitors tend to come to the park with a desire to combine adventure and spending time with their family while getting away from technology.

“A common theme is that people want a break from routine. They want to spend time outdoors, disconnect from screens, be active, and experience something different from their everyday environment.”

One reason the trend continues to grow is the sheer variety of experiences available within a relatively small area. Within an hour or so of Cyprus’ major cities, visitors can swap traffic for forests, mountain villages and coastal wilderness.

The Troodos region alone offers hiking, camping, mountain biking, rock climbing and archery, while Adventure Mountain Park also runs e-mountain bike tours, orienteering, Tyrolean traverse experiences and a forest puzzle challenge.

For those seeking more remote landscapes, EcoTour Adventures leads nature based 4×4 tours into areas that are difficult to reach by conventional vehicles, including parts of the Akamas peninsula and the Paphos forest.

“There are so many different places, and more activities nowadays,” says Tsokkalides of EcoTour Adventures. “Hundreds of kilometers of nature trails for all different styles, levels of difficulty, etc, can all be found at the Forestry Department website.”

He also highlights the increasing interest in kayaking, canoeing and independent exploration through hiking and navigation apps, an indication that more people are enjoying outdoor pursuits, whether they are locals or tourists.

This is because the activities offer the chance to discover Cyprus is a new light. “Many people are rediscovering Cyprus and realising how diverse the island really is,” Adventure Mountain Park notes. “They are finding hidden villages, mountain trails, forests and landscapes that they may never have visited before.”

Although the scenery may draw people in, operators say the lasting impact often does beyond spending a few hours outdoors.

According to Adventure Mountain Park, the activity itself often becomes secondary to how people feel afterwards. Many visitors leave physically tired but mentally refreshed, having stepped away from emails, deadlines, and everyday responsibilities.

“Nature has a way of simplifying things,” the team says. “When people spend time outdoors, their attention shifts away from emails, deadlines, and everyday responsibilities.”

They note that activities such as biking, climbing and navigation through forest environments need sufficient concentration for one to stay grounded in the present moment.

“Combined with fresh air, physical movement and natural surroundings, this often creates a sense of calm and mental clarity that can be difficult to find in daily life”.

For climbing guides, this experience can be even more transformative. “One of the most rewarding moments as a guide is seeing people overcome fears they have carried for years,” says Climb Hike Cyprus, run by Jenny Schauroth and Andreas Rossidis.

The company often deals with people who believe there is no way they would be able to climb a rock face or who are genuinely afraid of heights. “By the end of the day, many of them have achieved things they never imagined possible.” According to the guides, the change is usually visible. “People stand a little taller, smile a little more, and leave with a new sense of confidence.”

If the guides had to recommend one experience in Cyprus, their answer would be rock climbing. “One of the things that makes climbing so special is that it allows you to experience places from a completely different perspective.” They point to climbing areas in Akamas, where climbers can look out over Lara Bay, “surrounded only by birds, the sound of the wind and the natural beauty of the coastline.”

In a time of packed schedules and rising travel costs, escapes don’t always require a passport; sometimes they begin simply by saying yes to something new.

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