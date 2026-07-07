As the cryptocurrency market enters a new phase of development, XRP has once again become the focus of market attention. Recently, many market analysts and crypto asset research institutions believe that XRP still has significant upside potential by 2026, with some even setting a target price of $15.

While any price prediction is subject to uncertainty, this expectation is not unfounded but based on several positive factors.

First, the regulatory environment continues to improve, gradually reducing the uncertainties affecting XRP’s long-term development and creating more favorable conditions for its compliant application and market development. Second, the increasing market attention to XRP spot ETFs provides traditional financial institutions with a more convenient channel to participate and is expected to further enhance market liquidity and investor interest.

At the same time, XRP’s applications in cross-border payments, on-chain settlement, and financial infrastructure continue to expand, continuously enhancing its practical value. As regulatory environment, institutional funding, and application scenarios converge, more and more investors are beginning to see XRP as a significant digital asset to watch in the next phase.

However, for ordinary investors, a more practical question is: how to position themselves before market opportunities truly arrive, rather than passively entering the market after a rapid price surge?

Therefore, more and more investors are focusing on ways to sustain participation in the XRP ecosystem without overly relying on short-term price fluctuations. As one option, EX DeFi’s cloud mining services are attracting increasing attention from market participants, offering investors an alternative approach oriented towards long-term participation and cash flow management.

EX DeFi: Participate in the XRP Ecosystem Without Waiting for Price Increases

EX DeFi’s XRP cloud mining service aims to provide users with a more convenient way to participate. Users do not need to purchase or maintain mining rigs; they only need to choose a suitable computing power plan to participate in digital asset computing power rewards, reducing the technical and operational barriers of traditional mining.

Compared to simply relying on price fluctuations, the cloud computing power model emphasizes long-term participation and continuous accumulation. Its advantages are mainly reflected in:

Continuously accumulating digital asset rewards before the market takes off.

During market volatility, minimize the emotional impact of frequent trading.

Continuously participate in the digital asset ecosystem during long-term holding.

For many investors focused on long-term allocation, this approach, centered on long-term participation, is gradually becoming a key choice for investing in digital assets.

How to Earn Passive Income on EX DeFi:

1. Register an Account: Visit the EX DeFi official website and create a free account using your email address to receive a $17 new user reward.

2. Deposit XRP: Go to the Deposit Center, select XRP, copy your personal deposit address, and then transfer XRP through your wallet or exchange. (No tags required)

3. Choose a Contract: Browse available smart contract packages, choose a suitable yield plan, and mining will automatically begin after payment.

4. Receive Yields: After signing the contract, yields are fixed and automatically settled daily. Upon contract expiration, your invested principal will be automatically deposited into your account, which you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.

EX DeFi Smart Contracts

BTC (Beginner Trial Contract): Investment $100, Term: 2 days, Daily Yield: $4, Total Profit: $100 + $8

DOGE (Goldshell-Mini-Doge-Pro): Investment $500, Term: 6 days, Daily Yield: $6.5, Total Profit: $500 + $39

BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466): Investment $1,000, Term: 10 days, Daily Yield: $13.4, Total Profit: $1,000 + $134

Litecoin (Bitmain-Antminer-L7): Investment $5,000, Term: 20 days, Daily Yield: $73.5, Total Profit: $5,000 + $1,470

For more contract details, please visit the EX DeFi website.

Why Choose EX DeFi?

• Compliant Business Operations: Registered in 2021 and headquartered in the UK, EX DeFi complies with local government regulations and laws. It currently serves over 180 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2 million users.

• Green Energy: 100% renewable energy – effectively reducing costs and increasing profits in the long run.

• Fund Security: SSL encryption + cold wallet storage + 2FA authentication protection.

• No Hardware Barriers: No hardware purchase required; participate using only a smartphone or computer.

• Supports Multiple Major Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, USDT, SOL, USDC, LTC, DOGE, etc.

Affiliate Program: Earn up to 5% on successful referrals, providing stable returns without any initial investment.

Conclusion

Whether XRP can reach $15 by 2026 will still be influenced by multiple factors, including market cycles, the regulatory environment, and the macroeconomy. Any price prediction carries a degree of uncertainty.

However, as the XRP ecosystem continues to develop, more and more investors are focusing on early positioning rather than simply waiting for prices to rise. For users who wish to balance long-term investment with asset allocation, participating in the XRP ecosystem through EX DeFi’s cloud computing services offers another option for seizing the long-term development opportunities of digital assets.

Visit https://exdefi.com/ now to start one-click smart mining and earn XRP.

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