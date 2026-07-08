Nicosia, July 8, 2026 — Cloud Office, one of the fastest-growing providers of innovative cloud solutions, announces its official expansion into Cyprus. Following its highly successful entry into the Greek market in late 2024, which has since resulted in its business has quadrupled on an annual basis, the establishment of a new office in Cyprus represents the next significant step in the Company’s broader regional growth strategy.

Following this move, Konstantinos Kalogerakis, Country Head of Cloud Office Greece, will now also be responsible for the company’s operations in Cyprus. At the same time, George Sielis will assume the role of Principal Customer Engineer and Market Lead for the Cypriot market.

Cloud Office is entering the Cypriot market, drawing on its many years of experience in specialized sectors, as it already serves more than 800 customers in the EMEA region. The company is well-positioned to meet the digital transformation needs of key sectors of the Cypriot economy, such as software development, iGaming, financial services, telecommunications, retail, as well as media and publishing.

As Ivo Zimbilev, CEO and co-founder of Cloud Office, stated “Our expansion into Cyprus represents a significant opportunity to bring world-class expertise to local businesses, enabling them to overcome the limitations of legacy technology systems and confidently enter the era of Agentic AI.”

For his part, Konstantinos Kalogerakis, Country Head of Cloud Office for Greece and Cyprus, stated: “Our experience at our Athens office has shown that businesses in the region are looking for substantive, high-level expertise, not just basic IT services. With our expansion into Cyprus and George Sielis leading the local technical team, we are establishing a strong technology hub in the Eastern Mediterranean. “We are thus ready to support businesses in the region in designing secure, resilient, and multi-cloud infrastructures that serve as true drivers of growth for their operations.”

Konstantinos Kalogerakis and George Sielis at a recent workshop in Cyprus presenting the practical steps of the adoption of Agentic AI to Cypriot business leaders.

Cloud Office’s expansion comes shortly after yet another major international recognition, as it was recently named “Google Cloud Partner of the Year 2026” for the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

At the same time, further reinforcing its commitment to serving as a multi-cloud partner, Cloud Office has officially earned the designations “AWS Advanced Services Tier Partner” and “AWS Solution Provider Program (SPP) Partner.”

About Cloud Office

Cloud Office was founded in 2019 and is a leading provider of cloud solutions, specializing in areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, the digital workplace, infrastructure reliability, cybersecurity, and data analytics. With offices in Sofia, Athens, London, and Nicosia, its team—comprising more than 50 certified engineers—manages advanced cloud infrastructures for more than 800 customers across Europe.

For more information, please contact:

Ralitsa Zhikova – PR Manager, Cloud Office

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +359 896 786 730

Stella Violari – Account Director, Hub & Spoke

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +35799524211