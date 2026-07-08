The new addition strengthens the Shell service station network in the Larnaca district and brings Coral Cyprus’ network to 42 service stations nationwide

Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee), which holds the licence to use the Shell trademark in Cyprus, has proceeded with the acquisition of a new service point in Aradippou, further strengthening the network of service stations bearing the Shell brand and its presence in the Larnaca district.

This new addition forms part of Coral Cyprus’ broader strategy for the targeted development of its network, with emphasis on high-service locations that offer easy access and increased daily traffic. Through this investment, the company enhances its ability to serve even more drivers, offering reliable refuelling solutions, high-quality products and the service experience that characterises service stations bearing the Shell brand in Cyprus.

The acquisition of the service station in Aradippou confirms Coral Cyprus’ steady investment in the Cypriot market and its commitment to upgrading its presence in areas of increased importance for drivers’ daily mobility. At the same time, the company continues to develop a modern and competitive service station network that responds to the current needs of drivers for convenience, quality, reliability and comprehensive service.

In his statement, Mr Manolis Kalathas, Country Manager of Coral Cyprus, said: “The strengthening of our network with another service station, on Ellados Avenue in Aradippou, is a targeted business move that forms part of Coral Cyprus’ long-term growth strategy. Our aim is to be even closer to drivers and local communities, in locations that have real value for their daily lives and to offer the quality, reliability and service experience associated with Shell-branded service stations in Cyprus. We continue to invest consistently in the Cypriot market, upgrading our network and creating more choices for consumers.”

With the new addition in Aradippou, Coral Cyprus further strengthens its position in the market, remaining committed to quality growth, the enhancement of the driver experience and the continuous creation of value for consumers and the Cypriot economy.

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under license. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of 42 service stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social well-being in Cyprus.

More information: www.coralenergy.com.cy and www.shell.com.cy.