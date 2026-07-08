Cyprus will continue to play an active role in shaping international maritime policy, with a focus on sustainability, competitiveness and safe navigation, Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis said during a working visit to London from July 6 to 9.

The visit centred on an event hosted by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), on the sidelines of the organisation’s 137th Council session, which is taking place in London from July 6 to 10.

The session’s agenda includes strategy and planning, reports from key IMO committees, and the protection of vital shipping lanes, emphasising the wider challenges currently facing global shipping.

The event was attended by IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Domínguez and representatives of IMO member states, giving Cyprus an opportunity to promote its maritime sector and strengthen its presence within the international shipping community.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Hadjimanolis said the event “was an opportunity to highlight the essential role of Cyprus in the international maritime community”, noting that the country remains one of the world’s major maritime powers.

Cyprus’ position is supported by one of the largest registries in international shipping. According to the US International Trade Administration, the Cyprus registry is the 11th largest globally and the third largest in Europe, while the island also remains a leading hub for third-party shipmanagement.

At the same time, Cyprus’ maritime cluster continues to play a central role in the island’s economy, with more than 20 per cent of the world’s third-party shipmanagement fleet managed by companies based in Cyprus.

Hadjimanolis said decarbonisation, maritime safety and the protection of the marine environment remain among the most pressing challenges for international shipping. These issues, she added, can only be addressed through international cooperation and realistic, commonly agreed solutions.

She also stressed that Cyprus will continue to submit proposals and intervene both at the IMO and within the European Union, promoting policies that support the sustainable development of shipping, while keeping the human factor at the centre of decision-making.

The timing of the visit also comes as the IMO Council discusses maritime security concerns, including the protection of shipping routes. In his opening remarks, Domínguez referred to the impact of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, as well as renewed piracy concerns off Somalia, Yemen and the Gulf of Aden.

As part of the London visit, Hadjimanolis also held a bilateral meeting with the president of Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority, Fawaz Al-Sahli, with discussions focusing on shipping competitiveness, the green transition, maritime safety and the protection of the marine environment.

The two sides also discussed the completion of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Cyprus and Saudi Arabia, confirming their willingness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the maritime sector.

Hadjimanolis also held contacts with representatives of shipping companies, as part of wider efforts to promote the Cyprus registry and further enhance the presence of Cypriot shipping in the international market.

Finally, Hadjimanolis expressed her gratitude to officials of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, as well as to the teams at Cyprus’ maritime offices in Brussels and London, for their contribution to the completion of Cyprus’ Presidency during the first half of 2026.