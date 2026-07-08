The value of bounced cheques issued in Cyprus rose to €37,188 in June, despite only a slight increase in the number of cases, figures released on Wednesday by the Central Bank of Cyprus showed.

A total of 16 bounced cheques were recorded during the month, up from 13 in June 2025. Their combined value also increased from €28,296 a year earlier.

However, figures for the year so far show an overall decline in the number of cases.

Between January and June, 25 bounced cheques worth €94,551 were registered, compared with 50 cheques worth €84,555 during the same period in 2025.

The cheques involved 58 individuals and companies, including 39 legal entities and 19 individuals.