The value of bounced cheques issued in Cyprus rose to €37,188 in June, despite only a slight increase in the number of cases, figures released on Wednesday by the Central Bank of Cyprus showed.
A total of 16 bounced cheques were recorded during the month, up from 13 in June 2025. Their combined value also increased from €28,296 a year earlier.
However, figures for the year so far show an overall decline in the number of cases.
Between January and June, 25 bounced cheques worth €94,551 were registered, compared with 50 cheques worth €84,555 during the same period in 2025.
The cheques involved 58 individuals and companies, including 39 legal entities and 19 individuals.
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