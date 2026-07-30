Shareholders of The Mall of Engomi and The Mall of Cyprus have ratified their 2025 financial statements and re-elected two directors at their annual general meeting held on July 30, 2026.

Both public companies convened their gatherings at the Mall of Cyprus management offices on Verginas street in Strovolos, Nicosia.

According to an announcement on Thursday, The Mall of Engomi (ME) Plc and The Mall of Cyprus (MC) Plc each approved five resolutions covering accounts, auditors, directorships and remuneration in closely aligned proceedings.

Audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025, together with the reports of the directors and auditors thereon, were received and approved at both meetings, marking formal shareholder endorsement of the companies’ financial performance for the year.

Deloitte Ltd was re-appointed as auditor of each company until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which accounts are laid before the members, ensuring continuity in external oversight.

The directors of each company were authorised to fix the remuneration of the auditors as they deem fit, a standard provision that allows the board to agree fees with the audit firm without returning to shareholders for approval.

Moreover, Kypros Hadjistyllis was re-elected to the office of director at The Mall of Engomi and at The Mall of Cyprus, retaining his place on both boards after standing for re-election.

In addition, Siphamandla Joseph Mbonane was also re-elected to the office of director at both public companies, reinforcing the existing leadership structure as the malls move into the next financial year.

Shareholders at each annual general meeting fixed the remuneration of the directors, setting the pay framework for board members following the re-elections.