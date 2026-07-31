Larnaca welcomes back the Th-Eros Tradition Festival this summer which returns for its second edition. Th-Eros, a play on words on ‘love’ and ‘summer’, is a festival that cherishes tradition and folk life whilst bringing customs of the past to today.

This August 1 and 2, celebrations will fill Europe Square as festival performances take place.

“This year,” comment the organisers, “the festival’s visual identity draws inspiration from the simplicity of traditional forms and the timeless charm of our folk heritage, interpreted through a contemporary artistic lens. Warm colours, geometric compositions and figures dancing hand in hand create a world where the past is not left behind but walks beside us.”

Beneath the colours and warmth of August, the festival will bring music, dancing and memories to Europe Square. Performing on the first evening, inviting old and young to dance in circles and beyond, as the bands Paspartou and Kideria perform.

On Sunday, August 2, Santouto band and Nomades band will take the stage, continuing the music, with guest star of the night, a grand voice in the Cypriot folk music scene – Michalis Tterlikkas.

Around the square, stalls with handmade, traditional items will be set up by local artisans, extending the love for Cypriot culture to art, crafts, music and beyond.

Th-Eros Tradition Festival

Live folk music, Cypriot crafts and more. August 1-2. Europe Square, Larnaca. 6pm. Free admission