The best price-quality ratio is not just a title, but a reflection of the daily experience of consumers who choose Lidl Cyprus for their shopping. A confirmation of this experience comes through a significant distinction, once again, as the company emerges as “No. 1 in best price-quality ratio” for the third time.

This new milestone is sealed with the Best Buy Award 2026-2027, which is awarded following an independent market research by the internationally-recognised organisation ICERTIAS. The distinction in question is the strongest evidence of Lidl Cyprus’ long-standing commitment to offering high-quality products at the most advantageous prices on the market.

Specifically, the consumer public selected Lidl Cyprus as first in the following categories:

Company-Symbol of the Best Price-Quality Ratio

Best Price-Quality Ratio: Retail Chain with a Dairy Products Department

Best Price-Quality Ratio: Retail Chain with Fresh Eggs

Best Price-Quality Ratio: Retail Chain with Bakery Products

Miltos Forozides, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lidl Cyprus, expressed his satisfaction at the new accolade. “The recognition of Lidl Cyprus as No. 1 in best price-quality ratio for the third time is a profound honourable confirmation for all of us,” he said. “Consumer trust is not a given; it’s earned on a daily basis, with consistency, responsibility and actions. At Lidl Cyprus, offering top quality at the most affordable prices on the market is not just a promise, but our firm, non-negotiable commitment to every Cypriot household.”

With the message “No. 1 best price-quality ratio” as the main focus, this distinction is transformed into a clear promise of value to its consumers. In a simple, clear and direct manner, Lidl Cyprus reinforces the credibility of the award, reminding us that quality and affordable prices are its firm, non-negotiable commitment to its consumers.

Lidl Cyprus continues to stand responsibly alongside consumers, ensuring every visit to its stores combines absolute savings with incomparable quality every single day.

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