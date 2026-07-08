President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has a positive view on selling F-35 jets to Turkey and Erdogan hoped that the world would see the United States keep its promise.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of a NATO summit in Ankara, Erdogan said he held very fruitful talks with Trump and he left their meeting happy. Erdogan also dismissed Israeli and Greek opposition to Turkey acquiring F-35 jets and said Greece was making a mistake by opposing it.

In addition Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he had discussed joint defence industry cooperation with U.S. President DonaldTrump and that it could include ship building, such as frigates, submarines and corvettes.

Speaking at the end of the NATO summit in Ankara, Erdogan also told a press conference that the United States had largely lifted defence sanctions against Turkey.