A 21-year-old food delivery driver was assaulted and robbed by three men in Limassol in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The driver was in his vehicle when he was reportedly approached by three suspects riding scooters at around 1am.

The men forced open the driver’s door, pulled the 21-year-old from the vehicle and assaulted him before stealing €1,800 from the car and fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries and later discharged.

The Limassol CID is investigating.