Mall of Cyprus is supporting the “Back to School Supplies for ALL Children” campaign, an initiative of the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council, aiming to help all children start the new school year with the essential school supplies they need.

For many families, preparing for the return to school can be challenging. Through this campaign, every donation can become a small but meaningful act of support for children from vulnerable families.

As part of its participation, Mall of Cyprus has placed a dedicated donation box on the ground floor, opposite OYSHO, where visitors can donate school supplies until early September.

Donations may include school bags, pencil cases, notebooks, stationery, books, children’s books, educational toys, as well as children’s clothing and footwear, either new or used in very good condition.

At Mall of Cyprus, we believe that our connection with the community goes beyond our role as a shopping centre. Through social responsibility and volunteering initiatives, we aim to support actions that create a meaningful and positive impact on society. With everyone’s contribution, we can help more children start the new school year with a smile.

Collection point: Mall of Cyprus, ground floor, opposite OYSHO

Collection period: until 2 September 2026

Campaign information: Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council / 22000001