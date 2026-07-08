“This summer has a special meeting point,” say the organisers of the Curium Festival 2026 as they reveal its summer agenda. “This edition brings together people, the arts and experiences in a rich events programme.”

Running from July to September, music, theatre and children’s performances will run alongside an outdoor cinema series, spanning the region of Curium municipality. In the second week of July, the festival’s events include a music night in Episkopi on July 9 and an evening of Cypriot music with Michalis Tterlikkas in Asomatos on July 10.

The weekend kicks off with the theatre performance Apopse den eimai gia kanena in Trachoni on July 12, followed by a screening in Episkopi with Aliki Vougiouklaki on the big screening playing in I Aliki sto Naftiko.

Next week, more theatre productions will arrive in Kolossi, Ypsonas and Sotira with the plays Simpettera I Giatrena on July 14, Mia fousta paramytia on July 16 and I Platia on July 17 in the respective villages.

The festival events continue into late July, August and September, filling the summer nights with cultural productions from Cyprus and abroad. Best of all, most of the events have free admission and are open to audiences of all ages.

Festival Kouriou 2026

Arts, theatre, cinema and music nights. July-September. Kourion Municipality, Limassol district. www.kourion.org