Alesto, the brand for nuts and dried fruits of Lidl, is undergoing a strategic evolution. At the heart of this transformation is the creation of a unique brand identity: Alesto is evolving from a classic product brand into a modern brand centered on enjoyment. With a sharper brand profile and new packaging, Alesto is being completely reimagined. The new concept puts the focus on quality, well-being, and conscious enjoyment, positioning the product range precisely at the intersection of conscious nutrition.

Premium Enjoyment at a Fair Price: Conscious Nutrition for Everyone

Whether as a power snack before a workout, a natural companion at the office, or during a cozy night watching a series on the couch – Alesto views itself as a lifestyle all-rounder for every moment, featuring a carefully curated assortment of natural and refined nuts, creative nut mixes, and premium dried fruits.

“With the evolution of Alesto, we are creating a brand that stands for the joy of snacking and delights people with its selection. We stand for ease in everyday life through uncomplicated enjoyment and great variety. In doing so, we consistently focus on transparency, reliability, and quality, because these are Lidl values that build trust,” explains Sebastian Hein, Head of Brand at Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG.

More Plant-Based Proteins: Focusing on the Planetary Health Diet

The new edition of Alesto doesn’t just look good: the brand is directly linking its relaunch to the ambitious sustainability goals of Lidl. The “Conscious Nutrition” strategy promotes plant-based alternatives and strengthens awareness of a healthy and sustainable diet. In doing so, Lidl aligns itself with the scientific guidelines of the Planetary Health Diet.

A central milestone in this regard is that Lidl Cyprus targets an increase in the proportion of plant-based protein sources compared to animal-based sources within its product range to 20% by 2030. This is exactly where nuts come into play. As a true core product of Alesto, they deliver valuable unsaturated fatty acids, plant-based proteins, and dietary fiber, making them the perfect building block for balanced, modern snacking. For example, walnuts are a source of omega-3* , while almonds and cashews contain magnesium. Alesto thus combines a small moment of everyday enjoyment with real added value for a balanced diet.

Processed in Germany: Solent Rheine as a Production Powerhouse

Behind the brand’s high standards of quality is a highly professional purchasing team combined with state-of-the-art and efficient technology: after careful selection in the countries of origin, most Alesto creations are processed, partially refined, and packaged, in Solent’s ultra-modern production plants in Rheine and Übach-Palenberg / Germany. Since these belong to Schwarz Produktion, the majority of the processing steps – excluding cultivation – remains within the Schwarz Group. The highest quality standards and optimized on-site processes ensure that the crunchy snacks always arrive on the shelves fresh and in top quality.

With this relaunch, Alesto is sending a clear signal for growth and creating a strong, emotional connection with a health-conscious consumer group that refuses to compromise on taste or conscious nutrition. How this new, emotional brand world feels visually is showcased in the new omnichannel campaign, which pairs facts about product quality with humorous situations where Alesto is exactly the right choice.

Find out more here.

About Alesto:

Alesto – available at Lidl – stands for high-quality nuts and dried fruits. Whether as a power snack before sports or a treat on the sofa, whether natural or surprisingly refined – Alesto is the all-rounder for every moment. The wide assortment of nuts, nut mixes, and dried fruits is designed for conscious epicures as well as anyone looking for a quick and natural snack in their daily routine. It offers the perfect balance between conscious enjoyment, true snacking pleasure, and every moment in between – naturally good quality at the typically fair price of Lidl.

*Omega-3 fatty acids [alpha-linolenic acid]: 9.9 g / 100 g walnuts

**Magnesium: an average (ø) of 260 mg per 100 g of almonds, 258 mg per 100 g of cashews

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