The court case into the suicide of 14-year-old Stylianos Constantinou was postponed on Wednesday due to a setback in proceedings.

During Wednesday’s hearing before the Nicosia district court, the hearing of the main witness who served as a liaison officer for Stylianos’ case during the period between 2010 and 2011 was rescheduled for Thursday at 11am.

The witness’ testimony will mark the end of the main witness examination by the prosecuting authority, with a cross-examination by the defence attorneys set to follow.

The case concerns the investigation into the death of 14-year-old Stylianos constantinou, who took his own life in 2019, with the court examining potential neglect by the family and among the state services.