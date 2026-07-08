A new exhibition joins Limassol’s art scene this July, as Gallery 45 presents the summer group exhibition Urban Kaleidoscope. Up and running until the end of September, this showcase brings together the work of ten local and international artists exploring the dynamic relationship between art and urban life.

Vibrant, multidisciplinary and colourful, the showcase includes art mediums such as illustration, sculpture, painting and street-inspired practices. Through them, it examines how cities shape artistic expression while simultaneously being reimagined through the unique perspectives of contemporary artists.

The exhibition’s title evokes the constantly shifting colours, patterns and viewpoints of a kaleidoscope, reflecting the diversity, creativity and energy that define today’s urban environments. Each participating artist offers a distinct visual language, revealing the city not only as a physical space but also as a living archive of culture, history, identity, and social and political realities.

Together, the works invite audiences to look beyond the familiar and reconsider the urban landscape through fresh and unexpected perspectives. From intimate narratives to broader reflections on contemporary society, Urban Kaleidoscope celebrates the complexity and richness of city life while highlighting the universal experiences that connect communities across borders.

The exhibition features artists from Cyprus, Greece, France, Luxembourg, Lebanon, Italy, Iran and the United States, reflecting a diverse range of cultural backgrounds and artistic approaches. The participating artists are Alexander Charriol, Anna Mari, Donforty, Hanie Soltani, Iacovos Loizou, Nadine Chabarekh, Pooya Razi, Raya Matta, Sylvester Gauvrit and Thomas Iser.

Urban Kaleidoscope

Summer group exhibition. Until September 30. Gallery 45, Limassol. Tel: 97-901106. Monday – Friday: 10am – 6pm. Saturday: By appointment www.thegallery45.com