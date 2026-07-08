The Karaiskakis Foundation hosted today the Annual Meeting of the Steering Committee of the CARE FOR RARE project, with the participation of representatives from the Swiss Embassy in Cyprus, the Swiss-Cyprus Cooperation Program – Cyprus Cooperation Program, the project partners, and key national stakeholders, with the aim of evaluating the project’s progress to date and planning the next stages of its implementation.

The meeting began with a tour of CARE FOR RARE’s temporary facilities, where participants had the opportunity to learn about the specialized clinical and support services already being provided to people living with rare diseases, until the permanent CARE FOR RARE Center is completed.

During the meeting, the project’s progress for 2025 and the first half of 2026 was presented, with particular emphasis on project governance, infrastructure development, financial planning, communication initiatives, and the ongoing enhancement of specialized services offered to people with rare diseases.

To date, the CARE FOR RARE project has made a significant contribution to improving patients’ access to comprehensive and multidisciplinary care by staffing the program with specialized healthcare professionals, the expansion of genetic counseling services, and the organization of regular interdisciplinary meetings, the development of specialized outreach clinics, as well as the strengthening of collaboration with healthcare providers throughout Cyprus. At the same time, information and awareness-raising activities continue, with the aim of increasing knowledge about rare diseases among both healthcare professionals and the general public.

The Steering Committee also discussed the next phase of the project’s implementation, which includes continuing the bidding and awarding process for the construction of the permanent CARE FOR RARE Center, the procurement of specialized medical equipment, the further expansion of patient services, and the implementation of new information, education, and awareness-raising initiatives.

The CARE FOR RARE project aims to create a comprehensive and sustainable national framework for the diagnosis and management of rare diseases, providing genetic counseling services, multidisciplinary care, and holistic support to patients and their families. Through its implementation, access to high-quality specialized health services is substantially enhanced for all patients with rare diseases in Cyprus.

The Karaiskakis Foundation extends its warmest thanks to the Government of Switzerland, the Swiss-Cyprus Cooperation Program – Cyprus Cooperation Program, the project partners, and all stakeholders for their long-standing collaboration and valuable support in implementing an initiative that substantially contributes to improving the quality of life for people with rare diseases and their families.