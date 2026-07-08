Two people have been remanded in custody over the theft of a bronze sculpture in Limassol and a vehicle at the end of June.

The 25-year-old woman and the 37-year-old man remanded by the Limassol district court for seven days on Tuesday.

They were located in a stolen car by patrolling officers in Limassol after testimony against them emerged in the context of investigations into the theft of a bronze sculpture in Limassol on June 24.

The pair was subsequently arrested.