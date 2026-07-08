New platform brings together cyber and payments intelligence to help institutions detect threats earlier and reduce downstream fraud risk

Visa (NYSE: V) announced the launch of the Visa Threat Intelligence Platform (VTIP), a new solution that helps financial institutions detect and respond to cyber threats that can lead to fraud and financial loss, leveraging the same cybersecurity capabilities Visa uses to protect its own global network.

Fraud is widely recognised as a downstream outcome of earlier cyber incidents, often beginning with data compromise, credential theft, or system exploitation well before a transaction is initiated. Cyberattacks that expose payment credentials can originate anywhere across the payments ecosystem – from merchants and issuers to acquirers, processors, and service providers. In some cases, compromised credentials are trafficked and later misused, which can result in financial loss and operational disruption.

“Fraud is often the result of cyber incidents that go undetected until it is too late”, said Micheal Ioannides, Country Manager, Visa Cyprus. “With the Visa Threat Intelligence Platform, we are helping financial institutions identify risks earlier and respond with greater precision before they may lead to fraud or financial loss. By bringing together cyber and payments intelligence, we’re enabling our clients to better protect their customers, reduce the damaging impact of fraud, and strengthen confidence in digital payments.”

Built on Visa’s Global Cyber Defence Capabilities

Today, Visa blocks approximately 90 million cyberattacks and 11 million phishing emails each month across more than 200 countries, guided by a mission of zero breach and zero disruption. Developed by Visa’s defense operations team and production tested internally across Visa’s global payments network, VTIP brings the same intelligence used to defend one of the world’s largest payment platforms to clients. By serving as its first customer, Visa validated VTIP against real-world attacks before extending these proven capabilities to help the broader ecosystem stay ahead of emerging threats.

Purpose-Built Intelligence for Financial Institutions

VTIP is designed specifically for the financial sector, helping security, fraud, and risk teams cut through fragmented data and focus on intelligence that is directly tied to payments risk.

VTIP capabilities include:

Threat Intelligence provides malware-based indicators of compromise tailored to the financial sector

provides malware-based indicators of compromise tailored to the financial sector Vulnerability Intelligence highlights exploits and exposures relevant to each organization

highlights exploits and exposures relevant to each organization Brand Intelligence helps detect and mitigate impersonation and brand abuse

helps detect and mitigate impersonation and brand abuse Digital Identity Intelligence monitors and helps protect executives and employees from being targeted personally

monitors and helps protect executives and employees from being targeted personally Financial Intelligence surfaces compromised payment credentials from the dark web and enriches them with VisaNet insights, transforming raw data into actionable intelligence for fraud and risk teams

By unifying cyber and fraud intelligence, VTIP helps financial institutions better anticipate upstream threats, prioritize response, and reduce the likelihood that cyber incidents escalate into fraud losses.

Strengthening Trust Across the Payments Ecosystem

Visa has long played a leading role in securing digital payments, investing over $13 billion in technology over the past five years, including to reduce fraud and increase network security.

As cyber risks continue to evolve, financial institutions across the industry face a growing need for threat intelligence that is purpose built for payments. By extending proven internal cybersecurity capabilities to clients with VTIP, Visa continues to help financial institutions address cyber threats earlier, reduce downstream fraud, and strengthen trust across the ecosystem. Learn more about the Visa Threat Intelligence Platform.