On Friday, June 19, 2026, Monte Caputo hosted a spectacular evening full of excitement and emotion, as the participants in the “Slimmer of the Year” competition experienced the culmination of a year of hard work and dedication. With beloved hosts Platonas Mouratidis and Ioanna Lambropoulou at the helm of the evening, the event was literally a celebration of personal transformation.

The event would not have been complete without the glamorous guests who attended to show their support for the organization. Among them were: Andrea Kyriakou, Charitini Iliadou, Evelina Georgiadou, Theo Stylianou, Nicolas Kourouzidis, Georgia Terizi, and many other distinguished guests, who added even more glamour with their presence.

The “Slimmer of the Year” event sparked widespread interest and brought the audience together for a good cause. The finalists, who lost a total of 670 kilograms, proved that willpower and hard work can yield amazing results. Beyond the weight they shed, many of the finalists saw significant improvements in their health and quality of life. Reduced joint pain, better management of chronic conditions, improved health indicators, more energy in daily life, and, in some cases, the discontinuation of medication—were just a few of the valuable benefits that accompanied their weight loss.

Christina Kyriakou, who managed to lose 20.2 kilograms, was crowned the big winner of the night and Slimmer of the Year 2026. Her selection was based on a new process, with the winner determined by a public vote among all the finalists, regardless of the category they belonged to, which made the competition fiercer than ever. The awards ceremony took place in an atmosphere of joy and emotion. Christina thanked the entire team at The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, and especially her counselor, Andri Prodromou.

She confesses: “For many years, my daily life was defined by the challenges of rheumatoid arthritis, with the pain, constant fatigue, and excess weight taking a toll on my health and mental well-being. What motivated me to try The 1:1 Diet was the need to feel strong again and get my life back. My counselor, Andri Prodromou, played a crucial role in this journey; with her unwavering support, she helped me lose 20.2 kilograms. The change was radical: my pain subsided, and I regained my zest for life. Together, we proved that even with serious health challenges, small, steady steps yield the greatest results.”

On the one hand, her willpower, and on the other, the support she received from her family “The 1:1 Diet” gave her the strength and courage to see this beautiful journey through to the end and achieve her dream: to shed the excess weight and get her life back. Today, she is a beacon of inspiration for those fighting the same battle.

The event is organized every year by The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, which helps hundreds of people lose the excess weight that has always bothered them and maintain their new weight.

In addition to the top title awarded to the event’s grand prize winner, the evening featured five other major awards. The five award recipients were presented with equally exciting titles and generous prizes.

The remaining awards were presented in the following categories:

• Influencer of the Year, won by Marina Nikiforou, who lost 35 kg / Advisor: Zoe Mappoura

• Lifestyle Award, won by Maria Iakovou, who lost 60.9 kg / Advisors: Marina and Andreas Voskou

• Man of the Year Award (over 25 kg), won by Giorgos Pytharidis, who lost 34.1 kg / Consultant: Andri Prodromou

• Woman of the Year Award (over 25 kg), won by Chrystalla Spyrou with a weight loss of 42.6 kg / Advisor: Maria Kyriakou

• You Got This Award (25 kg and under), won by Christina Kyriakou with a weight loss of 20.2 kg / Advisor: Andri Prodromou

The event was attended by consultants from The 1:1 Diet, dieters, influencers, and media representatives.

The “Slimmer of the Year” event concluded with a unique combination of personal triumph and social contribution, as donations totaling €6,000 were made to three charitable organizations: “PASYKAF,” represented by Ms. Sophie Christodoulou; “Desmoi Agapis – For People with Disabilities,” represented by Ms. Karolina Theodorou, and “Little Heroes,” represented by Ms. Betty Antoniadou and Mr. Marios Antoniadis.

Although the evening kept the contenders in suspense until the very end, it offered something far more important: the opportunity to demonstrate the power of community and solidarity at every step.

The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan – The diet that’s right for everyone

The popular 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan was first launched in the United Kingdom in 1984 and has since offered hope to anyone who needs help achieving their desired weight loss and maintaining their weight.

The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, with 42 years of experience (since 1984) and a 20-year presence in Cyprus, has made a big splash and given a second chance at life to those who have followed it, according to those who have tried it.

It is also important to note that its development and results are based on and supported by medical research and studies conducted over the years.

Currently, more than 70 certified consultants for The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan are supporting people throughout Cyprus, offering their valuable guidance and support every day.

In closing, in line with today’s health and wellness needs, The 1:1 Diet Cyprus is constantly evolving. As part of this effort, it has launched the new “Lifestyle,” which is aimed at those who are not seeking to lose weight but wish to improve the quality of their daily lives by easily incorporating 1–2 balanced and healthy meals into their day.