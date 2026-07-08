A woman who over the period of two years received social benefits has reportedly been told to pay back a sum of over €11,000 in government support.

According to Phileleftheros, the payment was initially suspended as soon as the authorities learned that the woman, who had been receiving minimum guaranteed income since 2016, had been cohabiting with her partner and not rightfully disclosed information regarding her marital status, affecting her entitlement to social benefits.

The newspaper writes that the social welfare department received information that the woman was engaged to an employed person and had moreover been illegally working, prompting the department to suspend further benefits in 2018.

In a separate letter dated October 2020, the department informed the woman that she was required to repay €11,040 of social benefits received for the minimum wage between December 2016 and October 2018.

Responding to the suspension of the government support, the woman then reportedly filed a report with the administrative court which dismissed her appeal.