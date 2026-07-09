Britain’s jobs market downturn eased slightly last month, according to a survey of recruitment companies on Wednesday that ​showed an upturn in temporary hiring and starting ‌salaries.

The monthly Report on Jobs from accountants KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, a trade body, showed temporary billings ​growth rose to a more than three-year high ​in June, although permanent placements contracted.

“The story of ⁠the past few months has been the pivot to ​temporary work,” said Lisa Fernihough, vice chair advisory at ​KPMG.

Below are key points from the survey and relevant context: