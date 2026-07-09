Britain’s jobs market downturn eased slightly last month, according to a survey of recruitment companies on Wednesday that showed an upturn in temporary hiring and starting salaries.
The monthly Report on Jobs from accountants KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, a trade body, showed temporary billings growth rose to a more than three-year high in June, although permanent placements contracted.
“The story of the past few months has been the pivot to temporary work,” said Lisa Fernihough, vice chair advisory at KPMG.
Below are key points from the survey and relevant context:
- While overall demand for staff weakened at the fastest pace in five months, the survey’s gauge of permanent starting salaries hit a five-month high
- Bank of England policymakers are watching pay pressures closely
- “With chief execs still facing into global uncertainty, this preference for a flexible approach to hiring means they have been able to progress shorter term projects and investment s without longer term commitments,” Fernihough said
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