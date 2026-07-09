Cooperation between Cyprus and Israel is “mutually beneficial”, Elam MP and chairman of the House defence committee Evgenios Chamboullas said on Thursday.

Speaking during a meeting with Israeli ambassador Oren Anolik, Chamboullas said he was pleased with the high level of bilateral relations and cooperation that has developed between the two countries in recent years, including in the defence sector.

He said the partnership was built on the “historical ties” linking Cyprus and Israel and stressed the need to further strengthen parliamentary exchanges, particularly between the two countries’ defence committees.

For his part, Anolik said there was broad political consensus in Israel on the importance of relations with Cyprus and expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries would continue to deepen.