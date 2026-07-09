A 23-year-old food delivery rider was robbed and beaten in Limassol on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the man was riding his motorcycle at around 9.50pm in the Kato Polemidia area when he was approached by three individuals who attacked him and beat him with sticks.

The perpetrators stole his motorcycle, as well as €100 in cash and two cell phones that he had in his possession, before fleeing the scene.

The victim went to the Limassol general hospital, where he received treatment for bruises on his abdomen and right arm, and was ultimately discharged.

The stolen motorcycle was found abandoned on an open lot in Limassol by the police.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.