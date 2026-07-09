Cyprus’ national health system (Gesy) has continued to grow and strengthen seven years after its launch, with the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) pledging to focus on improving the quality of services while adapting to changing healthcare needs.

Speaking at a media briefing in Nicosia on the seventh anniversary of Gesy’s implementation, HIO chairman Stavros Michael said the system had become one of the country’s most significant reforms and stressed that “Gesy is here to stay,”, adding that the system is designed not only for today’s patients but for future generations.

Michael described the media as an important partner, both in informing the public and through constructive criticism that helps identify weaknesses and improve the system.

He said one of the organisation’s key priorities was to further embed Gesy in public consciousness while promoting a culture of responsible use of healthcare services among both beneficiaries and providers.

Looking ahead, he said HIO’s next major strategic objective would be improving the quality of healthcare services, describing it as the organisation’s most important priority beyond consolidating the system and encouraging more rational use of its services.

HIO director-general Iphigenia Kammitsi said the organisation’s common goal remained adding value to the system so that every euro invested in healthcare delivers tangible benefits for beneficiaries.

She noted that Gesy continues to face new challenges, making ongoing evaluation and adaptation essential.

“The needs of citizens are constantly changing,” she said, pointing to technological advances as well as international and geopolitical developments that continue to shape healthcare delivery.

“We are here to protect the system, move it forward and continuously improve it,” she added.

The organisation also announced plans to carry out a comprehensive survey next month, with the findings expected to be published in September.

Head of communications Alexia Makridou said the survey would examine citizens’ real experiences of using Gesy, including levels of trust in the system, whether beneficiaries’ expectations are being met and the overall public perception of both Gesy and the HIO.

She said the findings would be used to identify areas requiring improvement and help design targeted interventions based on evidence rather than assumptions. The survey will also serve as a tool for assessing the effectiveness of HIO policies and strengthening its relationship with beneficiaries.

A second satisfaction survey is also planned for late 2026 or early 2027. Unlike the first strategic survey, it will focus on beneficiaries’ experiences across individual healthcare services provided under Gesy.

Makridou said informing the public remains one of the HIO’s strategic priorities, noting that accurate and timely information helps citizens make better use of the services available while strengthening public confidence in the health system.

She said the organisation would continue public awareness campaigns promoting the role of personal doctors, who serve as the first point of contact for beneficiaries and play a central role in coordinating patient care.

The campaigns include television and radio advertisements, social media initiatives and podcasts featuring personal doctors, with the aim of encouraging citizens to make greater use of the service and helping ensure healthcare resources are used more effectively.

The HIO also plans to launch a new information campaign promoting the preventive healthcare services available through Gesy after identifying that many of them remain underused.

Makridou said the campaign would seek to increase public awareness of preventive services and encourage more people to take advantage of them.

Another planned campaign will focus on Gesy’s digital services and the Beneficiary Portal, following concerns that relatively few beneficiaries have activated their online accounts.

She said the portal allows users to access referrals, prescriptions, laboratory results and other health information, strengthening their role in managing their own healthcare while improving access to services.

The campaign aims to encourage wider use of Gesy’s digital tools and improve the overall experience for beneficiaries.