Seven years after the introduction of the national Health Scheme (Gesy), PEO trade union on Wednesday said it is a collective responsibility and one of the Republic’s key social reforms.

Gesy, it added, emerged from years of efforts by trade unions, organised patients and society to guarantee equal healthcare access, irrespective of income or background.

The union highlighted the health system’s value over the past seven years, providing hundreds of thousands with previously inaccessible medical services.

“Despite ongoing challenges, Gesy is now recognised as a significant improvement in quality of life,” PEO added.

The organisation emphasised the need to protect and strengthen the system, advocating for continued investment in public hospitals as the foundation of healthcare.

PEO urged authorities to address system abuses, enhance service quality and ensure Gesy’s long-term financial sustainability while maintaining its universal character.

It called for a formal capacity-planning system to assess real healthcare needs, arguing that the system’s financial health allows for improvements benefiting patients.

The focus, it said, should shift from merely accumulating reserves to reassessing and redistributing resources to enhance services.

The union pointed out ongoing patient obstacles, such as access to physiotherapy, rehabilitation, home care and preventive exams.

It also called for urgent subsidies for non-prescription medicines for vulnerable groups and faster integration of new services and treatments.

“Gesy is a social achievement. We will preserve and strengthen it,” PEO concluded, reiterating its commitment to defending healthcare rights and supporting a strong public health system for society’s benefit.