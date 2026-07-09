Airbus (AIR.PA) on ​Wednesday revised down its 20-year industry-wide forecast for passenger aircraft demand by 1 per cent after the Iran war and trade tensions slammed ‌the brakes on what had been a sharp rebound in airline activity since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world’s largest planemaker said it still expected robust jet demand led by Asia, which is expected to account for about half of all deliveries, but that back-to-back tariff and Gulf crises had taken the wind out ​of earlier growth projections.

“That post-COVID recovery has effectively flattened,” Antonio Da Costa, head of market analysis, told reporters.

The lowered long-term ​growth outlook points to a somewhat less buoyant aviation market ahead, as airlines trim their capacity growth plans ⁠in the wake of higher oil prices stemming from the Iran war.

AIRCRAFT SHORTAGES MAY EASE

Reviewing demand across the industry, which includes planes ​sold by rival Boeing as well as newcomer China, Airbus said it expected 42,060 total passenger jet deliveries between 2026 and 2045, down ​1 per cent from its previous rolling 20-year forecast.

This includes 33,920 single-aisle jets in the busiest segment of the industry, which includes the Airbus A320neo family and Boeing’s 737 MAX, and 8,140 wide-body or long-haul jets, both down 1 per cent from the previous 20-year forecast.

That is barely enough to accommodate announced production plans of Airbus and ​Boeing (BA.N) while leaving room for China’s competing C919 in coming years, suggesting recent widespread shortages of aircraft may eventually ease.

Airbus said it ​expected a higher proportion of total passenger jet deliveries – 47 per cent compared with the previous 45 per cent – to replace older jets rather than increase the size of fleets.

The ‌European ⁠company also revised its headline figure for passenger traffic growth upwards to 3.9 per cent a year from 3.6 per cent, but executives said this marks a downgrade from 4.1 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

Airbus did not provide data on freighter demand.

MIDDLE EAST HUBS RETURNING TO NORMAL

One area continuing to come back strongly during a fragile ceasefire in the Iran conflict is the Middle East, whose Gulf hubs have returned towards normal traffic volumes, Airbus said.

The ​world’s fastest-growing air travel market ​remains India, where Airbus revised ⁠up its forecast for annual domestic traffic growth to 9.1 per cent from 8.9 per cent. It lowered its growth forecast for China’s huge domestic market to 4.7 per cent from 5.4 per cent.

Airbus and Boeing say aviation has shown an ability to ​absorb shocks, from 9/11 to the financial crisis or COVID-19.

But as air travel expands the industry ​is maturing, meaning ⁠some long-term growth rates are starting to taper off. Airlines are also flying jets longer or squeezing in more people, while AI could further boost efficiency, Da Costa said.

Analysts say forecasts from Airbus and Boeing underpin wider investment in aviation. But while they have proven broadly accurate, their composition ⁠illustrates how ​bets have evolved.

In its latest edition, Airbus highlighted the importance of secondary cities ​as it promotes small planes like the A220 and the narrow-body A321XLR, which can “bypass megahubs”.

A decade ago, Airbus was touting the critical importance of “megacities” served by its A380 superjumbo, ​the world’s largest airliner, which has since halted production due to weak demand.