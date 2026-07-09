German carmaker Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) said on Wednesday sales in its core ​car business continued to fall ‌in the second quarter, declining 8 per cent year-on-year due to intense competition in China.

Car ​deliveries fell to 417,800 in the ​April-June period, the company said in ⁠a statement

In China, the drop ​was 30 per cent compared to the ​same period last year, with the company pointing to “an intensifying competitive environment and ​the timing of the company’s ​current product ramp-ups”

Second-quarter car sales rose by 10 per cent ‌in ⁠the US and 4 per cent in Europe

Sales of battery-electric vehicles rose by 50 per cent to 63,000 vehicles, which includes cars ​and vans

European ​carmakers face ⁠a cut-throat price war with local brands in ​China, the world’s biggest ​auto ⁠market

Last month, Mercedes’ rival BMW (BMWG.DE) slashed its 2026 core margin forecast to ⁠as ​low as 1 per cent, citing ​difficulties in China