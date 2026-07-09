German carmaker Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) said on Wednesday sales in its core car business continued to fall in the second quarter, declining 8 per cent year-on-year due to intense competition in China.
- Car deliveries fell to 417,800 in the April-June period, the company said in a statement
- In China, the drop was 30 per cent compared to the same period last year, with the company pointing to “an intensifying competitive environment and the timing of the company’s current product ramp-ups”
- Second-quarter car sales rose by 10 per cent in the US and 4 per cent in Europe
- Sales of battery-electric vehicles rose by 50 per cent to 63,000 vehicles, which includes cars and vans
- European carmakers face a cut-throat price war with local brands in China, the world’s biggest auto market
- Last month, Mercedes’ rival BMW (BMWG.DE) slashed its 2026 core margin forecast to as low as 1 per cent, citing difficulties in China
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