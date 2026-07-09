The first part of the 29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus comes to a close on July 14 with a special musical performance by two individuals considered to be among the last living musicians who know and perform the old Cypriot repertoire for zurna and davul as it was played before being altered by influences from Turkish music after 1974.

The performance The Zurna and Davul of Cyprus at Axiothea Mansion is presented by the Cyprus Music Archive and its founder Dr Nicoletta Demetriou. Taking the floor are musicians Kemal Deveci and Aziz Kahraman, who will present a rare performance of the authentic Cypriot tradition associated with these two musical instruments.

Audiences will witness the complete musical ritual of the Cypriot wedding for these two instruments, reconstructing an old world of sounds deeply connected to the collective memory and social life of Cyprus.

Explanatory commentary and contextual insights provided between the musical pieces by ethnomusicologist Demetriou, will shed light on the historical, social and functional context of the repertoire.

In 2025, the Archive completed field recordings of this particular repertoire, and a record together with an accompanying publication presenting the results of this research, is expected to be released in the coming months.

The Zurna and Davul of Cyprus

Performance of zurna and davul instruments in a presentation of traditional musicalritual of the Cypriot wedding. By Cyprus Music Archive (Dr Nicoletta Demetriou), and musicians Kemal Deveci and Aziz Kahraman. Part of the 29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus. July 14. Axiothea Mansion, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-894531. www.ucy.ac.cy/cucentre/