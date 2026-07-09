The days of July 10-12 are packed with festivals, open-air music and cinema bringing summer fun for all ages

Music

In rural Paphos, the Minthis Music Festival 2026 has begun, presenting acclaimed world musicians on its stage. Offering panoramic views and exquisite music nights, this year’s line-up is particularly exciting.

Up next, on Thursday, July 9, is rising international piano star Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, dedicating her recital to Frédéric Chopin. On July 10, the Vision String Quartet represents the new generation of chamber music, while on July 11, bass singer Günther Groissböck brings a night of opera. Closing the festival is the award-winning jazz vocalist Claire Martin, who performs with her ensemble.

Live music continues in Limassol, as well, with the return of the Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival. Running until July 21, a series of concerts will take place at the parking lot behind Rialto Theatre. This Sunday, July 12, the festival welcomes the Κοbrah Habibi multidisciplinary music collective, which will bring its fusion of contemporary Middle Eastern electronic music, live performance and ritual celebration. They combine DJ sets, vocals, electric strings, clarinet, lute and darbuka, creating an unmatched dance experience.

Cinema

Paralimni’s most famed summer festival is officially back, and until the end of the month, it offers daily open-air film screenings. The Protaras Summer Film Festival enters its first week with double screenings each night.

On Saturday, the children’s film Smurf will be screened at 8pm in Greek, followed by Predator: Badlands at 10pm. On Sunday, The Bad Guys 2 will kick off the evening before The Sheep Detectives takes over the big screen.

Othello will be staged at Curium

Theatre

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, one of Shakespeare’s most renowned tragedies, Othello, will be presented at the Curium Ancient Theatre. Presented by Performing Arts for Cyprus Charities, the event is part of its annual Shakespeare at Curium open-air productions, which have been happening since 1962. They return offering unique performances in the English language.

On the west coast of the island, the Paphos Ancient Odeon welcomes a production of the 29th International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. The Daugavpils Theatre of Latvia presents its production of Hecuba by Euripides this July 10 and 11, a show that stands out for its use of Latgalian, a regional language of eastern Latvia that is now considered vulnerable.

More theatrical performances arrive this weekend as the Curium Festival 2026 continues. All summer long, from July to September, the festival will bring music, art, song, theatre and cinema events to the region, offering cultural nights for all. This Sunday, Trachoni village will enjoy the theatre performance Apopse den eimai gia kanena.

The play staged by Theatre Verus and Theatre Roi is a comedy by Juan Carlos Rubio, which is set to begin at 8.30pm.

Hecuba is part of the Festival of Ancient Greek Drama

Village festivals

This Saturday, Frenaros village near Ayia Napa celebrates its pride and joy – the watermelon! The 17th Frenaros Watermelon Festival will open its doors at 6pm this July 11 at the Frenaros Communal Stadium, where the summer fruit will be the protagonist. Street food options, watermelon recipes and flavours will, of course, be available, while later in the evening Greek artists Christos Menidiatis and Eleftheria Eleftheriou will perform live.

Finally, on Sunday, Xylofagou will host its annual Fish Festival at the fishing harbour, putting on a traditional and island feast. Live music, dancing, fishing and rope demonstrations, free boat rides, live cooking and children’s activities will be on from 11am to 6pm, filling the last day of the week with traditional fun.

Minthis Music Festival 2026

Summer festival with five evenings of performance with invited international musicians. July 8-12. Minthis Amphitheatre, Minthis Resort, Paphos. www.minthisresort.com

21st Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival

Annual music festival. July 8-21. Rialto Theatre and SEK Parking area, Limassol. 9pm. Free admission. www.rialto.com.cy

Protaras Summer Film Festival

Annual film festival with outdoor screenings for all ages. July 8-26. Municipal Events Square of Protaras. www.psff.cy

Shakespeare at Kourion

Fundraising production for charity. Shakespeare’s Othello directed by Linda Crawshaw. By Performing Arts for Cyprus Charities. July 9-11. Curium amphitheatre, Limassol district. 8pm. In English. Tickets from Sold Out Tickets and Stefanis Stores and The Clothing Lounge in Chlorakas

Hecuba by Euripides

Latvia’s Daugavpils Theatre participates in the 29th International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. July 10-11. Paphos Ancient Odeon, Paphos. 9pm. Tel: 7000-2414. www.greekdramafest.com, www.soldoutticketbox.com

Festival Kouriou 2026

Theatre performance ‘Apopse den eimai gia kanena’ by Theatre Verus and Theatre Roi. An adaptation of Juan Carlos Rubio’s play. July 12. Amphitheatre A Elementary School, Trachoni village. 8.30pm. In Gree. Free admission. www.kourion.org

17th Frenaros Watermelon Festival

Traditional summer festival with watermelon farmers, food, drink and live music. July 11. Frenaros Communal Stadium. 6pm. Free admission

Xylofagou Fish Festival

Traditional summer festival. July 12. Fishing harbour, Xylofagou. 11am-6pm. Free admission