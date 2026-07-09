The XM Group contributes to fire prevention in communities across Cyprus

As part of the effort to repair the physical damage and revitalize the fire-stricken communities of Limassol, the XM Group announced, from the very first days of the tragic events of July 2025, that it would allocate €5 million. Part of this amount was immediately allocated to provide relief to residents who lost their homes, while four major infrastructure projects are now being funded, which will provide healthy employment opportunities for children and young people, while also attracting visitors from Cyprus and abroad.

However, the XM Group’s contribution to the prevention of future fires throughout free Cyprus is also considered particularly important, through its funding of the installation of ten mobile water tanks. The tanks will be used by aerial firefighting aircraft as additional water intake points, particularly when operating in areas where there is no nearby river, sea, or dam.

Installing more water intake points reduces the time needed to refill aerial firefighting vehicles, allowing them to return more quickly to the fire front.

The donation of mobile water tanks by the XM Group was made in collaboration with the Cyprus Fire Service and is expected to significantly speed up response times to future fires, significantly addressing operational gaps and increasing the effectiveness of aerial firefighting.

At a press conference in Nicosia, the Chief of the Cyprus Fire Service, Mr. Nikos Longinos, emphasized that the XM Group, has long been implementing a corporate social responsibility programme with initiatives aimed at providing humanitarian aid, promoting research and innovation, raising public awareness, and enhancing the health and well-being of local communities.

“The Fire Department,” Mr. Longinos continued, “welcomes and applauds initiatives of this kind and, in particular, the long-standing contribution of the XM Group, with which we share a common goal: the protection of human life, property, the natural environment, and, more broadly, the safety and well-being of citizens.

“Recovering from the aftermath of a major natural disaster is not the sole responsibility of government agencies, but a responsibility and undertaking for society as a whole,” said Longinos.

After going on to emphasize the importance of fire prevention measures, Mr. Longinos stated:

“The Fire Department works tirelessly to continuously upgrade its infrastructure, modernize its fleet and operational equipment, and provide ongoing training to its members, so that it can respond with a high level of professionalism to the complex and demanding tasks it is called upon to perform every day.”

Adding to this effort are the ten mobile water tanks, each with a capacity of 56,000 litters, which the XM Group is donating to the Fire Department. This is a particularly significant contribution, which substantially enhances firefighting capabilities and helps provide more effective support to ground and air forces, in managing large wildfires. I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the XM Group for this generous donation.”

The 10 mobile water tanks were distributed throughout all the districts under the guidance of the Cyprus Fire Service, and their locations were selected based on specific geographic coordinates so that they could best serve the needs of aerial firefighting.

Three mobile tanks will be installed in the Paphos district due to the area’s unique topography and increased operational needs. Two will be installed in each of the districts of Limassol, Nicosia, and Larnaca, while one will be installed in the Famagusta district.