The defence ministry and the Cyprus employers and industrialists federation (Oev) have signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening public-private cooperation on crisis management, the protection of critical infrastructure and national resilience.

“Effective crisis management requires coordination and cooperation among all government agencies and society, including the private sector,” Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said.

He described the memorandum as an institutional framework designed to help ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical state services and businesses during emergencies while strengthening support for the security forces in responding to threats and crises.

Palmas said the agreement provides for closer cooperation on emergency planning, training and joint initiatives with the Central Civil Emergency Planning Agency (KYPSEA), as well as greater involvement by Oev members in supporting security forces during crises.

Oev president George Pantelidis described the memorandum as a “substantive initiative” to strengthen Cyprus’ preparedness and resilience during crises and emergencies.

He highlighted that modern crises were not limited to defence and security alone, but extended far beyond to cybersecurity, energy, transportation and the economy as a whole.

Describing the private sector as a “crucial partner” of the state, Pantelidis said that Cypriot companies possess the expertise, infrastructure and productive capacity which could contribute decisively to crisis management and the maintenance of operational continuity of both the economy and the state.

Pantelidis said the memorandum establishes a practical framework for cooperation between KYPSEA and Oev, covering planning, training, organisation and the exchange of expertise.

KYPSEA head General Iakovos Mikellidis said cooperation with Oev began in 2024 through consultations on contingency planning and the role private companies could play in supporting national emergency plans.

He said the memorandum formalises that cooperation by establishing a permanent framework for collaboration between the public and private sectors.