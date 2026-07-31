Sense by the Sea, Paphos

It is hard to believe that Sense by the Sea has just celebrated its first anniversary, as it seems like it was only just built. There was much discussion as to what would be rebuilt on the site of a very popular beach bar in Potima Bay, and thankfully all the rumours were laid to rest with the opening of Sense. To be honest, driving along the coast road, you could easily miss what lies behind the rather boring façade. The action, as with all beach bars, lies on the other side.

The newly built Sense sits just above the beach with the dramatic waves of Potima crashing below. The area is vast, with tasteful tables and chairs filling the space, nearly all in full shade. Below, on the beach, are canopies and beach beds with umbrellas available for €10 a day. The restaurant offers a beach concierge service which will deliver food and drinks to your sunbed, including complimentary chilled fruit sticks.

The working day starts early at Sense, with an extensive brunch menu served from 9am until midday, offering traditional and modern breakfast variations, including savoury crêpes. We visited at lunchtime and ordered from the main menu. For sushi fans, there is a separate luxury sushi menu. For a beach location, we found the menu extensive, offering hot and cold starters, salads, platters, sandwiches, main meat and fish dishes, pizzas and pastas.

Upon our arrival, we were greeted very warmly by a hostess who asked if we would like a smoking or non-smoking table, which is a very sensible but rarely asked question these days. Unfortunately, all the sea-front tables were taken, so we chose a table one row back where the sounds of the soft-breaking surf dominated. All the tables have amazing views, but if you want a front-row seat, it is wise to make a reservation.

To start, we decided to share a beef carpaccio which was a real celebration of fresh ingredients – the finest wafer-thin slices of premium beef draped on the plate like pieces of silk. A drizzle of truffle oil brought extra punch as it merged with the excellent flavours of the scattered Parmesan cheese pieces. Each bite was full of contrasting flavours, and it made a perfect light start to our meal.

Having successfully shared the starter without any arguments, we decided to share two main courses to offer variety. A Double Smash Black Angus Beefburger and the Sense version of a Doner Kebab arrived at the table on metal trays. I am not a fan of eating off a metal tray, so I asked for a plate, but my dining partner thought the trays were modern and sleek. The double beefburger was out of this world, and we quickly decided it was the best version we had tasted in years.

You would hope that every restaurant would want to offer the very best, but the difference with the Sense one is that they really have successfully achieved just that. The black Angus meat offered a real meaty flavour which is often missing. At times, Aberdeen Angus promises a lot but rarely delivers like this. Two smashed beefburgers on a brioche roll, lots of melted cheese, truffle oil sauce equals perfection.

The pork doner kebab was an impressive portion and could easily be shared as a main between two people. A mountain of pork pieces charred to perfection over a traditional pitta bread with tzatziki. Both dishes were served with a bowl of salad and an incredible basket of French fries on the side, but it was the beefburger which really stole the show.

To conclude, we decided to share a Chocolate and Strawberry Crêpe, which was delicious and should come with a warning. If you suffer from sweet cravings, this will consume your thoughts forevermore. A crêpe filled with Nutella, biscuits, fresh strawberries, almond flakes, all topped with chocolate sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. For anyone who loves crêpes, you have found your new home, as you can even create your own from a list of ingredients.

With a few exceptions, my expectations of enjoying quality food at a beach location are never that high, but Sense exceeded them throughout the meal. Primarily, it was down to the exceptional, pure ingredients. Sense has elevated seaside dining into something quietly exquisite. It would be amiss not to mention the stunning location, affording billion-dollar views that you can truly appreciate at sunset with a cocktail or two!

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Mediterranean

PRICES Brunch from €9, Starters from €13, Salads from €15, Platters from €16, Sandwiches from €17, Main dishes from €17, Pizzas from €17, Desserts from €8.

WHERE Sense by the Sea, Kissonerga, Paphos

WHEN Daily from 9am to 11pm

CONTACT 26 621200