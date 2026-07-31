A 67-year-old man was arrested in connection with a suspected fraud involving gaining €9,800 through false representations in Paphos, police said on Friday.

The case relates to an incident in January 2024, when the suspect claimed to own a company and agreed to install photovoltaic panels for the complainant.

Police said the man received the agreed payment but never carried out the work.

Investigators also established that no company exists under the name the suspect used.

He was arrested on Thursday night after being wanted by police.

The Paphos CID is continuing its investigation.