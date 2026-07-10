The Kourion archaeological museum in Episkopi will close for renovation works from August 1, the department of antiquities announced on Friday.

The project will modernise the museum, upgrade its exhibition and operational areas, improve the protection of its collections and enhance the visitor experience. It will also make the museum more accessible to visitors.

The department of antiquities apologised for any inconvenience and thanked the public for its understanding.

A reopening date will be announced closer to the completion of the works.