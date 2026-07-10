Police are investigating a bakery robbery in Limassol after two suspects stole a cash register drawer with €300 early on Friday.

A company distributor spotted a hooded man inside the bakery at around 3.30am attempting to remove the cash register drawer.

The distributor and a bakery employee tried to stop the suspect, but he managed to break free and fled the scene.

Police reported that a second suspect was waiting outside on a motorcycle. The two escaped together in an unknown direction.

Investigations by Limassol CID are ongoing.