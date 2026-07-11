How the ‘glam clown’ has seized the fashion zeitgeist

By Anna-Sophie Jürgens

For centuries, clowns occupied an ambiguous cultural position. They were comic figures, but also disruptive ones: tricksters who mocked authority and social conventions, picaresque mischief-makers who challenged canons of elegant appearance through their own distinctive, subversive style.

The 19th century French mime Jean-Gaspard Deburau transformed the melancholic white-faced Pierrot into a modern icon of theatrical artifice and fashionable alienation.

Around the same time, the British star clown and comic actor Joseph Grimaldi became famous for costumes with outrageously wild proportions, bright geometric colours and grotesquely comic bodily transformation.

Through costume, make-up and theatrical gesture, clowns turned the body into spectacle.

Today, many of those same techniques have become integral to fashion cultures.

We are in the era of the “glam clown”.

The glam clown blends clown aesthetics with techniques of high fashion.

This fashionable clown embraces qualities of exaggeration, spectacle, playful artificiality and out-of-this-world performance.

Jean-Gaspard Deburau transformed the melancholic white-faced Pierrot into a modern icon of theatrical artifice

Public figures such as Lady Gaga, Leigh Bowery, David Bowie, Klaus Nomi and fictional characters like Harley Quinn and the Joker all draw on this overlap between glam aesthetics and clowning.

Historically, fashion and clowning have been imagined as opposites.

Fashion presents itself as refined, aspirational and intensely serious; clowning is often situated by cultural critics in the realms of comic buffoonery and grotesque, chaotic and hybrid performance.

Yet the two have always been more closely connected than we might assume.

Clowns are masters of visual performance. Their costumes distort proportion, aggrandise silhouettes and turn the body into spectacle. Oversized shoes, sculptural garments and painted faces create instantly recognisable theatrical identities.

Fashion operates similarly. Haute couture has long relied on both the hyperbolic and transformation: impossible silhouettes, dramatic fabrics and carefully staged performances.

In both cases, clothing becomes more than dress. It becomes a stage.

Clowns expose the absurdities of social life by exaggerating and drawing attention to them. They provoke reaction by manipulating visibility – a dynamic that feels especially relevant today.

This exploitation of absurdity and the capacity to traverse or unsettle boundaries helps explain why clown figures have flourished in moments of social anxiety and uncertainty. Clowns thrive in unstable times because their humour mirrors the instability people are already feeling – and helps audiences process it.

Contemporary celebrity culture increasingly operates through spectacle and provocation. Exaggeration thrives. Outrage circulates. Absurdity becomes instantly shareable.

This helps explain the rise of “’clowncore’ aesthetics – a colourful, playful aesthetic inspired by clown costumes, bold makeup and maximalist whimsy.

We also see ‘circus chic’, a stylish, fashion‑forward twist on clown aesthetics with playful colour, bold shapes and theatrical flair.

Clowncore is chaotic and subcultural; clown chic is polished, stylised and couture‑inflected.

Bright colours, excessive make-up, awkward shapes and theatrical styling reject the polished restraint once associated with luxury fashion. Contemporary fashion increasingly embraces artifice and performative excess.

Lady Gaga may be the clearest example of how fashion mobilises clown aesthetics and theatricality to shape contemporary pop spectacle.

Across her career, Gaga has repeatedly used fashion not to appear conventionally elegant, but to transform herself into a spectacular and unstable figure: part diva, part monster, part clown. Her outfits frequently oscillate between glamour and grotesquerie, seriousness and parody.

Clowning here is not simply a gesture towards comic decoration. It offers a cultural logic for understanding contemporary fame itself, or, as Gaga calls it, “an ode to the jester”.

Joseph Grimaldi became famous for costumes with outrageously wild proportions

Fashion today is perhaps more strongly identified with the famous than anyone else. As an iconic pop star and fashion jester, Gaga is both at the cutting edge of fashion while also being attuned to its capacity for mockery.

This attention to both humour and fashion defines the ‘glam clown’.

Luxury fashion houses stage runway shows less as presentations of clothing than as immersive theatrical spectacles populated by surreal characters. Models appear masked, distorted or transformed into uncanny figures that blur the line between fashion model, performance artist and clown.

Public discourse around celebrity culture has itself become increasingly carnivalesque. Billionaire weddings resemble royal pageants. Celebrities are elevated and mocked simultaneously.

The glam clown encapsulates that apparent contradiction perfectly.

Traditionally, clowns revealed the instability hidden beneath social order. Today, the glam clown reveals the instability hidden beneath glamour itself.

Contemporary fashion no longer simply promises refinement or beauty. It promises visibility, wit, spectacle and transformation. The result is a fashion culture that increasingly embraces what older luxury aesthetics often tried to suppress: knowing theatricality, awkwardness and absurdity.

The clown is no longer outside fashion. The clown has seized the zeitgeist of fashion itself.

Anna-Sophie Jürgens is Senior Lecturer in Science Communication at the Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science. This article &&&&&&&&