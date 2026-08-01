On Saturday, the weather will be overwhelmingly clear with temperatures reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius inland, around 32 degrees on the north, west and southwest coasts, around 36 degrees on the rest of the coast and 32 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest and initially be variable, light to moderate, with a speed between 3 and 4 on the Beaufort scale. The sea will be slightly rough.

The weather will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures drop to around 24 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and to 19 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will gradually become mainly north-west to north-east, weak at 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, it will be mainly clear with no significant change in temperature expected.