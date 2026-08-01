A wooden restaurant warehouse in Ayia Napa was completely destroyed after a fire broke out in a reed bed on Thursday, with two adjacent buildings also sustaining damage.

“At 4.08pm yesterday afternoon, the fire brigade responded to extinguish a fire in a reed bed and a wooden restaurant warehouse in Ayia Napa,” fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said in a post on X.

The fire destroyed the warehouse including its contents such as electrical appliances, chairs and tables and also affected two nearby storage facilities storing electrical goods.

An investigation into the causes of the fire has been launched.