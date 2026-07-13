Action received 33 category awards and the Grand Award, securing a total of 34 distinctions

Action Global Communications has been named AGENCY OF THE YEAR for the second consecutive year at the Cyprus Digital Marketing Awards, strengthening its position among Cyprus’ leading communications and digital marketing agencies.

Action secured 33 awards across the individual categories – 10 Gold, 10 Silver and 13 Bronze – as well as the Grand Award – AGENCY OF THE YEAR, bringing its total number of distinctions to 34.

The awards recognized the team’s work across a broad range of services and disciplines, including social media, digital campaigns, video content, data-led marketing, influencer marketing, native advertising, SEO, programmatic advertising, podcasts, e-commerce, website design and user experience.

The work honoured included campaigns and digital projects for AFIS Cyprus, KEAN, Heineken, Ayia Napa Marina, COSMOS Insurance, Cryos International and UCLan, among others. The distinctions covered categories related to video, social media, content creators, the use of data, local media and the development of integrated digital experiences.

Τhe project forAFIS Cyprus delivered a particularly strong performance, securing a total of seven awards – two Gold, three Silver and two Bronze – for campaigns and initiatives including “Toxic Relationship”, a targeted collaboration with content creators, a battery recycling programmatic campaign and the “Rethinking Battery Recycling” initiative.

KEAN collected a total of four awards – three Gold and one Bronze – for “KEANOFILOSOFIES” and “The Signs.Look After Your Oranges”.

Heineken secured three recognitions – two Gold and one Bronze – for “The First Ahhh”, “A Data-Led Creative Journey from Football Fandom to Refreshing Moments” and “From Cheers to Choices – Personalization Powered by Data”.

Ayia Napa Marina received two awards – one Gold and one Silver – while COSMOS Insurance also secured two accolades – one Gold and one Silver and finally, UCLan was honoured with one Gold award for the redesign of its website.

This year’s success follows Action’s achievement at the previous Cyprus Digital Marketing Awards, where it was also named Agency of the Year. With this latest recognition, Action has retained the institution’s top title for the second consecutive year.

Chris Christodoulou, CEO of Action Global Communications, said:

“The AGENCY OF THE YEAR title for a second consecutive year and the 33 awards across individual categories demonstrate the breadth of our capabilities, from strategy and content to performance, data and integrated digital experiences. Above all, these achievements reflect our ability to create meaningful connections between brands and people through ideas that are relevant, authentic and built to last. I am extremely proud of our Cyprus team and its contribution to the continued growth of the Action network.”

Commenting on the distinction, Natasa Perdiou, Country Manager, Cyprus, Action Global Communications said:

“Behind this year’s 34 distinctions is a team driven by passion and a commitment to turning bold thinking into work that makes a real impact in the market and delivers meaningful business value. None of this would be possible without our clients, who entrust us with their most valuable assets: their brands. That trust gives us the freedom to challenge conventions, push every idea further and create work that does more than capture attention—it builds relevance and leaves a lasting impact.”

This year’s results reflect Action’s ability to design and deliver integrated communications solutions that connect creativity with data and strategy with tangible, measurable results across the full spectrum of modern digital communications.

— Ends —

Action Global Communications

With 55 years of experience, Action Global Communications has grown into one of the leading independent strategic communications and marketing networks, delivering integrated solutions that act as a catalyst for brand growth.

With 8 owned offices across Eastern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, Central Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Middle East, as well as a network of affiliate offices, Action has built a strong international presence across key growth markets.

Drawing on the knowledge and expertise of more than 180 professionals, Action combines in-depth local market insight with global perspectives and access to international media to help brands build meaningful connections with their audiences and drive impact.

Headquartered in Cyprus, Action delivers 360° communications solutions combining PR, corporate communications, ATL, BTL, digital marketing, events and creative services. With a multidisciplinary team bringing together diverse skills, strategic thinking, a deep understanding of client needs and a strong creative mindset, Action continues to shape tomorrow’s marketing and communications landscape today.

actionprgroup.com