Two groups of mountaineers representing Cyprus have climbed Armenia’s highest peaks in an expedition aimed at celebrating the close ties between the two countries.

Among the climbers, 13-year-old Peresvet Larin became the youngest Cyprus resident to successfully reach the southern summit of Mount Aragats, at an altitude of 3,879 metres. He was accompanied by fellow climber Andrey Kogun.

A second team attempted the mountain’s northern summit, reaching an altitude of 4,075 metres, just 15 metres below the 4,090-metre peak.

“Unfortunately, this year Mount Aragats was covered by an unusually large amount of snow. Reaching the summit cross was impossible due to deep snowdrifts, and the peak itself was completely enveloped in dense fog,” one participant said.

Despite the conditions, expedition members Alexander Larin and Mikhail Omelchuk raised the Cyprus flag at their highest point, took photographs and left engraved stones brought from Cyprus as a symbol of friendship between the two countries.

The participants said the expedition was dedicated to strengthening ties between Cypriots and Armenians, promoting active tourism between the two countries and encouraging mountaineering as part of a healthy lifestyle.

President Nikos Christodoulides has repeatedly described the Armenian community as an integral part of Cypriot society, highlighting its significant contribution to the island’s cultural, social and economic life.