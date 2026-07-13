The Hellenic Navy frigate Nikiforos Fokas has replaced the Elli after the latter completed an almost 100-day deployment as part of Greece’s contribution to Cyprus’ defence.

The changeover was confirmed to the Cyprus Mail by Defence Ministry spokesman Christos Pieris.

Like the frigates Kimon, Psara and Elli before it, Nikiforos Fokas is equipped with Greece’s Kentavros counter-drone system.

The deployment forms part of Greece’s continuing naval presence around Cyprus, which began in March following a drone strike on the British Base of Akrotiri.

The Elli followed the earlier deployment of Kimon and Psara, with its crew spending more than three months stationed in the island’s waters before handing over the mission to Nikiforos Fokas.

The Nikiforos Fokas (F-466) was commissioned into the Hellenic Navy in 2003 after previously serving with the Royal Netherlands Navy. It is named after the Byzantine emperor and military commander Nikephoros II Phokas.

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias has previously said Greek military assets would remain deployed for as long as required, while Cyprus Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas has stressed that the deployment is temporary and subject to continuous assessment based on developments in the region.