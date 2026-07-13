Police are continuing to investigate threatening messages sent on Saturday targeting the Nicosia Mall and the Cyprus Centre for Middle East Studies (KEMA) in Nicosia.

The threats prompted a police response on Saturday afternoon, with officers deployed to both locations to carry out security checks in line with established protocols. In a statement issued at the time, police said precautionary security measures had been implemented and officers remained on site while the necessary investigations were conducted.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos told the Cyprus Mail on Monday that authorities had received several threatening messages, including some sent to media organisations as well as the Paphos Mall.

“In line with our protocols, specific checks were carried out. Because several messages had been sent, including to media outlets and the Paphos Mall, we assessed that an evacuation was not necessary,” he said.

Vyronos said police have identified a young man believed to be connected to the case.

“We have identified one young man as an alleged suspect, and the investigation is continuing,” he said.