A second suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection to a three-week-old case about a 77-year-old woman who had €26,000 in property stolen from her, the police announced on Monday.

The alleged robbers stole the property from a parked vehicle in Limassol. It occurred on June 22, and the first suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on June 24.

The second suspect, who is 39 years old, was arrested on suspicion of theft, receiving stolen property and illegal possession of property. It was not immediately clear what the stolen property consisted of.

According to the police, officers entered the second suspect’s residence with a search warrant and seized various items, including a motorcycle that was reported stolen on March 26. Other items included musical instruments and gold jewelry.

The suspect was also found with 0.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

When the suspect did not provide adequate explanations for the possession of the items, officers arrested the suspect.